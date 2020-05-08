Nataisha
Photo by Tara Trammell

Sport: Powerlifting

Quick Facts:

  • Group exercise instructor at Wallace Creek Fitness Center
  • Won the Open Division of the MCCS Lejeune-New River Hard Corps Series Full Power Meet in February
  • Founder & CEO of Size Healthy Fitness, a business specializing in personal training, group classes and sports performance (www.sizehealthylifestyle.com)
  • Master's Degree in Human Services Counseling Studies
  • AFAA Certified Personal Trainer
  • NASM Certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist

Q: WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE PART ABOUT WHAT YOU DO?

A: Helping people see that they can when they think they can’t.

Q: DO YOU HAVE A CERTAIN COACHING PHILOSOPHY?

A: I like to be centered on the individual as a unique person. Every one size doesn’t fit all. Everyone is different, so I cater their program and their training based on the type of person they are.

Q: IS THERE A QUOTE YOU SAY A LOT?

A: I just tell them that they are a unique design.

Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR ACCOMPLISHMENTS?

A: I am No. 1 for SPF (Southern Powerlifting Federation) in my age bracket for powerlifting in the world. I went to worlds last year, and I’ve been recognized in the community as a motivational person.

Q: WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR PEOPLE TRYING TO LOSE WEIGHT AND GET MORE ACTIVE?

A: I always tell them to find something they enjoy doing, something that they find not hard but will challenge them. I always tell them to trust the process, because a lot of times we look at people who have lost a lot of weight but you’re looking at them at the end of their journey not knowing what they had to do at the beginning. Everything doesn’t work for everybody.

Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS?

A: My one thought that I want people to understand is taking care of their health is a lifestyle not a diet, so it’s not a race to the finish line.

If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.

(Nominations must have connections to the local military community.)