Sport: Rugby
Team: All-Marine
Quick facts:
• Was named to the 2019 Armed Forces All-Tournament Team.
• Began playing rugby in 2016 while at the Naval Academy.
• Graduated from the Naval Academy in 2019.
• Is currently enrolled as a second lieutenant in Golf Company at The Basic School on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Q&A:
Q: WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO BEING SELECTED TO THE ARMED FORCES ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM?
A: I was surprised and honored to be selected to the All-Tournament team. There was some incredible talent that was on the field at that tournament, and I was wowed about every time I saw a game. I saw myself as a role player for the All-Marine team, trying to help out however I could, and was honored with being selected.
Q: WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO JOIN THE MARINE CORPS?
A: I did not know much about the Marine Corps before attending the Naval Academy. The mission of the Marine Corps grabbed my attention immediately. From there, though, I found that I most identified with the Marines I met through their motivation, drive and professionalism. I knew then that I wanted to be a part of something that great and be given the opportunity to lead Marines of that caliber.
Q: WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT RUGBY?
A: (What I love most about rugby is) the culture. It is a warrior culture that doesn’t care about the individual as much [as] the team. No one player can do it alone, and even when a ball carrier gets tackled, he has to have a least two teammates to protect and retain the ball. It is a beautiful game with a beautiful and continuous flow to it.
Q: WHAT WAS IT LIKE REPRESENTING THE MARINE CORPS AT THE ARMED FORCES CHAMPIONSHIP?
A: It was extremely special representing the Marine Corps at the tournament. The city of Glendale, Colorado was gracious and accommodating of everything we did, and everywhere we went as a team we were met with support for the Corps. At the tournament’s “Fallen Ruggers” Ceremony, all of the armed forces honored any military members and rugby players who had given their life for their country. Witnessing that with the whole stadium was a special moment I won’t forget. The experience of the tournament as a whole was great. To be a part of a team that has a lasting legacy on this country, I am excited for another opportunity to continue to play for the team and the Marine Corps in events to come.
