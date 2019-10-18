Quick Facts:
• A 17-year old senior who has ran cross country since 10th grade
• Has been running since he was nine
• Has spent all four years at Lejeune High
• Has been on two Lejeune cross country teams that won regional titles
• Also runs track for LHS
Q&A:
Q: WHAT DREW YOU TO RUNNING?
A: I started running because my mom recommended I run, and I wanted to try a sport other than soccer.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC TO LISTEN TO WHILE RUNNING?
A: My favorite music to listen to for long runs is Green Day or punk music that will keep me going for a long time, but I actually like calm music for quicker runs. (It makes me) feel more at peace.
Q: WHAT INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE DO YOU LIVE BY?
A: From a Disney movie called “Treasure Planet”, by John Silver: “You’ve got the makings of greatness in you, but you have to take the time to chart your own path.”
Q: WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING THING ABOUT RUNNING?
A: My biggest challenge is to stop running with my mind and thinking about what I need to do then, instead run with my heart and just run hard.
Q: HOW MANY MILES DO YOU RUN A WEEK?
A: Around 25-30 miles.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR PERSONAL RECORD?
A: My current PR is 18:04 (for three miles).
Q: WHAT IS THE LONGEST DISTANCE YOU HAVE RUN?
A: My longest distance is 17 miles at night.
Q: WHAT OTHER SPORTS DO YOU PLAY?
A: Currently, I run cross country and track, but I will be trying out for the swim team this winter.
