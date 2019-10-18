AotW: Tungett

Noah Tungett nears the finish line of a Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) cross country meet at Lejeune High School, Oct. 8. 

 Photo by Sophia Harding

Quick Facts: 

• A 17-year old senior who has ran cross country since 10th grade

• Has been running since he was nine

• Has spent all four years at Lejeune High

• Has been on two Lejeune cross country teams that won regional titles

• Also runs track for LHS

Q&A:

Q: WHAT DREW YOU TO RUNNING?

A: I started running because my mom recommended I run, and I wanted to try a sport other than soccer.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC TO LISTEN TO WHILE RUNNING?

A: My favorite music to listen to for long runs is Green Day or punk music that will keep me going for a long time, but I actually like calm music for quicker runs. (It makes me) feel more at peace.

Q: WHAT INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE DO YOU LIVE BY?

A: From a Disney movie called “Treasure Planet”, by John Silver: “You’ve got the makings of greatness in you, but you have to take the time to chart your own path.”

Q: WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING THING ABOUT RUNNING?

A: My biggest challenge is to stop running with my mind and thinking about what I need to do then, instead run with my heart and just run hard.

Q: HOW MANY MILES DO YOU RUN A WEEK?

A: Around 25-30 miles.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR PERSONAL RECORD?

A: My current PR is 18:04 (for three miles).

Q: WHAT IS THE LONGEST DISTANCE YOU HAVE RUN?

A: My longest distance is 17 miles at night.

Q: WHAT OTHER SPORTS DO YOU PLAY?

A: Currently, I run cross country and track, but I will be trying out for the swim team this winter.

