Sport: Cross Country
School: Lejeune High
Quick Facts:
• A 17-year old senior
• Former lacrosse player
• Has been at Lejeune for two years
• Has been running for six years
Q: WHAT DREW YOU TO RUNNING?
A: I used to run with my mother all the time, but when a surgery kept her from the sport I continued. The wonderful community that surrounds running kept me going.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC TO LISTEN TO WHILE RUNNING?
A: Anything that makes me smile, usually hip hop.
Q: WHAT INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE DO YOU LIVE BY?
A: “I believe in you, you can do it.” It’s simple, but it gets me through a lot. My brother said it before he left for college.
Q: WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART ABOUT RUNNING?
A: Getting past the part of your brain that says it’d be easier to just stop.
Q: HOW MANY MILES DO YOU RUN IN A WEEK?
A: 20 to 25.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR PERSONAL RECORD FOR A 5K?
A: 20:48.
Q: WHAT IS THE LONGEST DISTANCE YOU HAVE RUN?
A: Marine Corps Half Marathon (13 miles).