AotW: Peter Gillen

Peter Gillen, left, nears the finish line of a Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) cross country meet at Lejeune High School, Oct. 8.

 Photo by Sophia Harding

Sport: Cross Country

School: Lejeune High

Quick Facts: 

• A 17-year old senior

• Former lacrosse player

• Has been at Lejeune for two years

• Has been running for six years 

Q: WHAT DREW YOU TO RUNNING?

A: I used to run with my mother all the time, but when a surgery kept her from the sport I continued. The wonderful community that surrounds running kept me going.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC TO LISTEN TO WHILE RUNNING?

A: Anything that makes me smile, usually hip hop.

Q: WHAT INSPIRATIONAL QUOTE DO YOU LIVE BY?

A: “I believe in you, you can do it.” It’s simple, but it gets me through a lot. My brother said it before he left for college.

Q: WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART ABOUT RUNNING?

A: Getting past the part of your brain that says it’d be easier to just stop.

Q: HOW MANY MILES DO YOU RUN IN A WEEK?

A: 20 to 25.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR PERSONAL RECORD FOR A 5K?

A: 20:48.

Q: WHAT IS THE LONGEST DISTANCE YOU HAVE RUN?

A: Marine Corps Half Marathon (13 miles).