Sport: Soccer
School: Lejeune High
Jersey #: 4
Quick facts:
• A sophomore in his second season playing for LHS.
• Scored three goals and had an assist in a 4-2 win over North
Duplin, Aug. 28.
• Was a member of 2018’s Final Four team at LHS.
• Has been playing soccer with teammate Robbie Morgan since 7th grade.
Sports writer Calvin Shomaker caught up with Sullivan following Lejeune’s 4-2 win over North Duplin High School on Aug. 28.
Q&A:
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT PLAYING SOCCER?
A: Stuff like this - winning. I also try to have fun because if you’re not having fun there is no point to play.
Q: WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE SOCCER PLAYER?
A: I really like Eden Hazard (of Belgium) and Christian Pulisic from the United States. Those are the two guys that I really like to watch.
Q: WHAT HAS COACH TEEGARDEN’S MESSAGE BEEN TO THE TEAM THIS SEASON?
A: Teegarden’s main message is that [if] everyone does their own job, we will succeed, and that is what happened tonight ... I think Teegarden just wants everyone to focus on what they have to do, so that helps us all play as a team.
Q: WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE TO GET BACK TO THE FINAL FOUR THIS SEASON?
A: It’s going to take a lot. We are certainly not at the level we were last year. We will see. Anything can happen I guess.
Q: DO YOU WANT TO PLAY SOCCER IN COLLEGE?
A: I’m not sure. Of course, I’d like to play in college, but I’ve been playing soccer for a long time. I don’t know if I’ll want to just focus on something else after high school.
If you’d like to nominate someone for Athlete of the Week, email Calvin Shomaker at cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.