Sport: Wrestling
School: Swansboro High
Class: Junior
Quick Facts:
• Won the 3A state title at 160 lbs., Feb. 22
• Won the 3A East Regional Championship
• Finished season 57-1
• Is the President of Swansboro’s Chess Team
• Plans to serve in the U.S. Navy and pursue a career in the medical field
Q: WHAT WAS THE KEY TO GETTING THE JOB DONE AT STATE?
A: Hard work and putting in the extra time training.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR STRONGEST COMPONENT AS A WRESTLER?
A: My strongest component is endurance. If I know that I’m going up against someone a lot stronger than me, I will just wear them out.
Q: ARE THERE ANY COLLEGES YOU ARE LOOKING AT?
A: I’m looking at VMI (Virginia Military Institute) and the Naval Academy right now. Those are the main two colleges I want to go to.
Q: WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU LIKE TO DO WHEN YOU AREN’T WRESTLING?
A: I have two businesses, a t-shirt making business and a jewelry business. I also do Polynesian dancing.
Q: ANY GOALS YOU’RE REALLY SHOOTING FOR MOVING FORWARD?
A: All-American – that’s one of the main ones. Getting more colleges to look at me. Next year at states, I just want to crush it. Hopefully I can pin everybody.
Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS?
A: I just want to thank everybody for all the hard work and for all the commitment that they put into me. The reason why I am as good as what I am is because of my parents and the coaches that have helped me out in the past.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.
(Nominations must have connections to the local military community.)