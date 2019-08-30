Quick facts:
• Will be 12 years old in Sept.
• Member of the Paradise Point golf team
• Won division in Eastern North Carolina Junior Golf League back-to-back years
• Mother is a retired Marine Corps master gunnery sergeant
• Began playing golf around the age of 5
• Has been playing competitively since the age of 8
Q&A:
Q: How have you become such a good golfer?
A: I practice every day.
Q: Who has been your biggest mentor in golf?
A: My dad.
Q: What has been your most memorable moment playing golf?
A: Playing in the Carolinas Golf Association’s 15 & Under Championship this year and winning my division.
Q: Do you play any other sports?
A: Basketball.
Q: What is your favorite type of music?
A: Hip-Hop.
Q: Do you have a favorite artist?
A: Drake or Migos.
Q: What are your hopes for the future?
A: To go to a good college and play golf. After that, I want to be a paleontologist and play in the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
Q: What’s your favorite thing about playing golf?
A: I like chipping because I’m really good at it and my short game. I also like hitting my irons and walking on the course.
