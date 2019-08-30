Sanaa Carter

Sanaa Carter practices her short game at Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 19. 

 Photo by Calvin Shomaker

Quick facts:

• Will be 12 years old in Sept.

• Member of the Paradise Point golf team

• Won division in Eastern North Carolina Junior Golf League back-to-back years

• Mother is a retired Marine Corps master gunnery sergeant

• Began playing golf around the age of 5

• Has been playing competitively since the age of 8

Q&A:

Q: How have you become such a good golfer?

A: I practice every day.

Q: Who has been your biggest mentor in golf?

A: My dad.

Q: What has been your most memorable moment playing golf?

A: Playing in the Carolinas Golf Association’s 15 & Under Championship this year and winning my division.

Q: Do you play any other sports?

A: Basketball.

Q: What is your favorite type of music?

A: Hip-Hop.

Q: Do you have a favorite artist?

A: Drake or Migos.

Q: What are your hopes for the future?

A: To go to a good college and play golf. After that, I want to be a paleontologist and play in the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about playing golf?

A: I like chipping because I’m really good at it and my short game. I also like hitting my irons and walking on the course.

