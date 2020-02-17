Sport: Strongman
Quick facts:
• Facilities manager for Wounded Warrior Battalion-East
• Representing the United States at the Arnold Sports Festival, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competition, March 5-8 in Columbus, Ohio
• Won national women’s strongman competition in 2019
Q: HOW DID YOU GET INVOLVED IN STRONGMAN COMPETITIONS?
A: I got involved about two and a half years ago. My strongman coach is Greg Popejoy, an active duty Marine. He helps host the strongman events on base from the Hard Corps Series, so he was just like ‘You should compete in Strongman. I think you could do it.’
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FOCUS GOING INTO THE ARNOLD SPORTS FESTIVAL?
A: The weights I have to hit for the overhead presses are weights that I have never hit before, so for this prep since November, I have just been focusing on strength without losing any endurance for my moving events.
Q: WHAT IS THE BIG APPEAL OF BODYBUILDING AND WEIGHTLIFTING AS A SPORT?
A: Just looking and feeling like a super hero is kind of what really got me into it.
Q: WHAT IS THE KEY TO BEING GOOD AT STRONGMAN COMPETITIONS?
A: It has to be mentality. You just have to believe you can do it.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PART ABOUT WORKING AT WOUNDED WARRIOR BATTALION EAST?
A: The people, being able to help the Marines and see them evolve and become who they have to become now.
Q: DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE FOR ASPIRING BODYBUILDERS AND POWER LIFTERS?
A: If you are interested in bodybuilding or strongman, just do it. Start here locally. Start here right on base. Find your tribe, the people who are going to teach you, and just go. Even if you don’t have anyone to teach you, show up. The way you are going to learn is to do it.
