Sport: Rugby
Team: Camp Lejeune Misfits
Quick Facts:
• Has been playing rugby for over a year
• Was stationed at Camp Lejeune for four years previously
• Jeffersonville, Indiana native
• Is an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance System Engineer
• Has served in the Marine Corps for five and a half years
Q: WHAT IS THE STRONG SUIT OF THE CAMP LEJEUNE MISFITS?
A: Teamwork and communication. We are a small team, so we use that to our advantage. We are pretty quick on our feet.
Q: WHAT DO YOU ENJOY ABOUT RUGBY?
A: The contact and the overall camaraderie. It doesn’t matter who you are playing with, when you are on the field you are all together. It’s one team, one fight. Overall, everyone has a role. That’s what I like about it. It’s a team sport.
Q: WHAT KIND OF RUGBY PLAYER ARE YOU?
A: I like to hit hard and I like to hit them fast. I am very physical.
Q: WHAT ARE THE MISFITS LIKE ON THE FIELD?
A: I would say they’re physical, probably one of the hardest-hitting teams in the area that play in our league.
Q: WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO PEOPLE WHO ARE CONSIDERING PLAYING RUGBY?
A: I’d say just try it. You might like it. It’s a different sport. It’s foreign to others, so they might be scared of it, but it’s not like any other sport out there.
Q: WHAT CAN SPECTATORS EXPECT TO SEE IN THE FORT BRAGG MATCH ON MARCH 21?
A: Some good rugby, some real good rugby.
