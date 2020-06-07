Sport: Wrestling
Quick Facts:
- Trenton, New Jersey native
- Bronze medalist in 2019 Pan-American Championships
- Joined the Marine Corps in 2011
- Joined the All-Marine Wrestling Team in 2019
- Two-time Puerto Rican National Team member
- 2020 Armed Forces Greco-Roman silver medalist (55 kg)
Q: HOW HAVE YOU BEEN DURING THIS PANDEMIC?
A: It was kind of slow in the beginning, but I quickly found my own routine by running more, working out more and eating better. With that extra time I found out different ways I can help elevate my game outside of actually wrestling through my diet and doing yoga. The break I guess was needed to step back and notice different things that could help me out.
Q: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE CAMARADERIE OF THE ALL-MARINE WRESTLING TEAM?
A: The brotherhood and camaraderie is like no other. It is one of a kind. Every single day whether we are wrestling, lifting weights, Marine Corps drilling, studying, whatever we are doing is very competitive with this group of guys, but it is a healthy competition. We all put out. We all give the very best that we can.
Q: WHAT HAVE YOU BENEFITED MOST FROM BEING ON THE AMWT?
A: Getting to meet all these Marines from different walks of life and just being with somebody that cares about being a World Champion and an Olympic Champion as much as I do. It is truly humbling … From my first day in the practice room I knew that I was going to have to go out of my comfort zone, get out of that bubble and get better today. That was a choice that I had to make within a half a second.
Q: WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR PROUDEST MOMENT AS A WRESTLER?
A: It’s hard to pinpoint that moment because every single day I am running into a wall pretty much, and sometimes the practice is one hundred times harder than the match is. So I am very proud to even make it to the next day of practice when it feels like you are going to die and we are constantly getting pushed to the brink.
Q: WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUNG WRESTLERS?
A: You need to put in the work, and if you want to join us you need to find us on social media and contact us. Don’t stop working out. Don’t stop believing. Your dreams might be on a pause right now, but they are not over.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com. Nominations must have connections to the local military community.