Shawn
Photo by Calvin Shomaker

Sport: Basketball

School: Jacksonville High

Class: Sophomore

Quick Facts:

• Played freshman year at Lejeune

• Averaging 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game (leads team in both)

• Scored 17 points in a 52-51 win over Havelock, Jan. 10

• Has helped the Cardinals to a 10-6 overall record

• Has lived in the area nearly his whole life

Q: WHAT’S CLICKING FOR YOU THIS SEASON?

A: We have really good ball handlers that can cause double teams and then kick it out to me, and I can finish with an easy two points. We have a deep bench, too.

Q: HOW IS THE SEASON GOING?

A: It’s going pretty good. It seems like we are going to the playoffs, and if we just keep winning then we should be good.

Q: WHAT HAS COACH THOMPSON’S MESSAGE BEEN TO THE TEAM?

A: Move the ball down the court quick, and make sure that we don’t play at their pace, but they play at our pace.

Q: ARE THERE ANY ATHLETES YOU LOOK UP TO OR YOU MODEL YOUR GAME AFTER?

A: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR GOALS? ARE YOU LOOKING TO PLAY IN COLLEGE?

A: I’m looking to play at the next level and maybe go to the league.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE TYPE OF DUNK THAT YOU CAN DO?

A: When I go up with one (hand) and I cock it behind my head and slam it.

If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.