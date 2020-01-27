Sport: Basketball
School: Jacksonville High
Class: Sophomore
Quick Facts:
• Played freshman year at Lejeune
• Averaging 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game (leads team in both)
• Scored 17 points in a 52-51 win over Havelock, Jan. 10
• Has helped the Cardinals to a 10-6 overall record
• Has lived in the area nearly his whole life
Q: WHAT’S CLICKING FOR YOU THIS SEASON?
A: We have really good ball handlers that can cause double teams and then kick it out to me, and I can finish with an easy two points. We have a deep bench, too.
Q: HOW IS THE SEASON GOING?
A: It’s going pretty good. It seems like we are going to the playoffs, and if we just keep winning then we should be good.
Q: WHAT HAS COACH THOMPSON’S MESSAGE BEEN TO THE TEAM?
A: Move the ball down the court quick, and make sure that we don’t play at their pace, but they play at our pace.
Q: ARE THERE ANY ATHLETES YOU LOOK UP TO OR YOU MODEL YOUR GAME AFTER?
A: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR GOALS? ARE YOU LOOKING TO PLAY IN COLLEGE?
A: I’m looking to play at the next level and maybe go to the league.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE TYPE OF DUNK THAT YOU CAN DO?
A: When I go up with one (hand) and I cock it behind my head and slam it.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com.