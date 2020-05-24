Sport: Adaptive Sports
Quick Facts:
- Competed in six different events at the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games, a multinational adaptive sports competition for service members and veterans
- Helped Wounded Warrior Battalion-East place second at the 2020 Marine Corps Trials, a 12-sport competition for wounded, ill or injured Marines
- Retiring from the Marine Corps this month
- Plans to attend UNC Wilmington to earn a degree in Supply Chain Management
Q: WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT COMPETING IN ADAPTIVE SPORTS?
A: The humbling experience I always get whenever I see someone who has physically less than me but can outdo me, and to see that there’s people out there who are worse off than I am that are leading us and giving us that one more ounce of push.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE ADAPTIVE SPORT?
A: I really enjoy cycling. If I could do a team sport all the time, I would be playing seated volleyball.
Q: IS THERE A MEMORY FROM ADAPTIVE SPORTS THAT STANDS OUT?
A: There are a bunch. One of them is to see Mike Nicholson playing golf at last year’s Warrior Games. He has one fully functional limb, and to see him go out there and play golf - the inspiration from him alone and watching him play was indescribable.
Another thing I will always keep is the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Warrior Games, walking down the ramp and seeing everybody in the stands that were there from Tampa Bay and the military in that stadium to support the adaptive sports and the games.
Q: IS THERE A QUOTE OR A MOTTO THAT HELPS YOU THROUGH TOUGH TIMES?
A: Life is big; God is bigger. I use that every day to remember there is a purpose for me being here.
Q: DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE FOR WOUNDED WARRIORS?
A: Don’t ever give up. Don’t ever look at yourself as a failure. You were put here and the things that have happened to you are for a reason. Use it to help yourself and others.
Q: WHAT DID YOU BENEFIT MOST FROM AT WOUNDED WARRIOR BATTALION-EAST?
A: The adaptive sports and the people that I have met along the way. I have gained so many people that I can count on any day of the week. They’ve been through what I’ve been through in their own way. We understand we are our brother’s keeper. That was probably the best thing I ever got.
Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS?
A: One other thing I’d like to say to Wounded Warriors is no matter how bad you look at life, always find the positive. Every morning, and every night, always find the positive.
If you’d like to nominate an area athlete for Athlete of the Week, email cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com. Nominations must have connections to the local military community.