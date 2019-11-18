Sport: Cross Country
School: Lejeune High School
Class: Sophomore
Quick facts:
• Finished 6th at the 1A East Regional with a time of 18:12, Nov. 2
• Finished 6th at the Coastal 8 Conference Championships, Oct. 22
• Has helped Lejeune High School win back-to-back regional titles
• Father is a colonel in Marine Corps
Q: WHY DO YOU THINK LHS CROSS COUNTRY HAS BEEN ABLE TO SUSTAIN SUCCESS OVER THE YEARS?
A: Part of it is certainly the community, at least the community that the coaches kind of foster.
Q: DO YOU GIVE ADVICE TO THE OTHER GUYS OR VICE VERSA?
A: It’s totally a tradeoff thing. Sometimes I’ll have to help the freshmen with side stitches and how to fix things while they are running, but other times they are teaching me a lot of things about being loose, specifically, and just relaxing.
Q: WHAT ADVICE HAS COACH SCHWEND GIVEN YOU THAT HAS PAID OFF?
A: She has just encouraged any idea that I’ve had. Especially now, sophomore and junior year, it’s all kind of experimentation, figure out what works best for you and work with it.
Q: DO YOU HAVE A MOTTO THAT KEEPS YOU GOING WHEN A RACE GETS TOUGH?
A: I don’t have a motto or a phrase specifically, but I do like to imagine my 8th grade science teacher who introduced me to growth mindset and certainly changed my life to help me get to where I am right now in terms of fighting a pain.
Q: DO YOU LOOK UP TO ANY ATHLETES OR RUNNERS IN PARTICULAR?
A: I’m sure anyone looks up to Steve Prefontaine, but as for the people that really matter, it would definitely be the freshmen, the peers around me that I see running 100%. It definitely spurs me on.
Q: IS COMPETITIVE RUNNING SOMETHING YOU WANT TO CONTINUE TO DO IN COLLEGE?
A: My goal is to go to a Division I running college, eventually.