Coaches and nearly 50 active-duty Marines and sailors from Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E) headed to California on Feb. 27 for the 10th annual Marine Corps Trails, which will be held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, March 4-11.
About 200 athletes from militaries around the world will be competing at the Marine Corps Trials, a 12-sport event for wounded, ill and injured Marines to compete and train together to promote recovery. Those who compete in the Marine Corps Trials have a shot at being selected to Team Marine Corps for the 2020 Department of Defense Warrior Games, a multinational adaptive sports competition.
Service members from Canada, Columbia, France, Georgia, Italy and the United Kingdom will be present at the trials to compete against teams from WWBn-E and Wounded Warrior Battalion-West.
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Pritchett from MCB Camp Lejeune is among the competitors that will be going for the title of Ultimate Champion, an award given to the participant who earns the most points by placing in each of the eight events in their respective category. Pritchett was a participant in last year’s DoD Warrior Games and hopes to return again this year.
The 2020 Warrior Games will be hosted by the Marine Corps in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21-28.