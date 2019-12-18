Sport: Track
School: Swansboro High
Class: Seniors
Quick facts:
• Twins who grew up in a Marine Corps family
• Both have times among the top five Class 3A athletes in North Carolina in the 55 meter sprint this winter
• Justin has the state’s fastest 300 meter time in NC’s Class 3A
• Both played defensive back and receiver in football
Q: HOW HAVE YOU GUYS BEEN ABLE TO BE SO SUCCESSFUL THIS SEASON?
JB: Most of it is just hard work and dedication. Having those days where you don’t feel like training, that’s when you have to focus and work your hardest. Coming in with our (hearing) disability, we are overlooked a lot, and that’s really given us motivation to push harder.
Q: ARE YOU PLANNING TO RUN TRACK IN COLLEGE?
JB: I am. I am really interested in UNC Wilmington. I’m going for an official visit in January.
ZB: I’m going into the Marine Corps and am going to follow my dad into communications.
Q: HOW DO PEOPLE NORMALLY TELL YOU APART?
JB: I normally grow my facial hair out and [Zachary] shaves.
Q: DO YOU GUYS HAVE SIMILAR PERSONALITIES?
JB: [Zachary] is more shy and quiet, but I’m more open to try new things. He’s more traditional and simple. I’m just like, ‘OK, that looks cool. I’ll go try it.’ He’s more laid back.
Q: DO YOU GUYS HAVE A QUOTE OR A MOTTO THAT YOU LIVE BY?
JB: I like Galacians, 6:9. “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
ZB: I’d say Psalms 144:1. “Blessed be the Lord my Rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle.”
Q: WHAT’S IT LIKE PLAYING SPORTS WITH YOUR TWIN BROTHER?
JB: It’s fun. Sometimes, on the field, people think we will be fighting. I’ll be pushing him and shoving him, but we are just trash talking each other. I will be like, ‘I can get more tackles than you,’ and he’ll say, ‘No, let’s play. I’ll get more tackles than you. I’ll get this tackle.’ We will be butting heads and seeing who can compete better, and it’s the same thing in track.
Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS OR ADVICE FOR OTHER ATHLETES?
ZB: Whatever you do, don’t give up. Keep trying. You only got one shot.
JB: Work hard. It pays off.
