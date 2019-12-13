The 2019 Semper Fit Athletes of the Year see the award as an indication of how well the All-Marine Wrestling Team is doing as a whole.
When Sgt. Raymond Bunker and Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz first met, a lasting impression was made. Stefanowicz stormed into the locker room where Bunker was, demanding the team clean the building again.
“Right then, at that moment, I learned that he has high expectations,” Bunker said. “He has high expectations for all the Marines in his charge, and for this program, and that’s contagious.”
Two years later, Stefanowicz and Bunker now share Semper Fit Athlete of the Year honors, an award they feel is reflective of the All-Marine Wrestling Team as a whole.
“One person may be given the spotlight, but there are a dozen guys behind him that are making it possible,” Stefanowicz said. “There has never been one person that’s been bigger than our program.”
The competitiveness shared between All-Marine wrestlers has elevated everyone.
“We have been through thick and thin together,” Bunker said. “There was a time where we weren’t winning. Things clicked, and we started winning, then it became a contest of who can win the most, so now we are all pushing each other.”
Stefanowicz is the latest Marine to win. He took gold in the 87 kg Greco-Roman division at the Haparanda Cup in Sweden, Nov. 30. Bunker got bronze at 72 kg.
Though Stefanowicz and Bunker, who have already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials, are intense competitors, there is more to their mission than just winning.
“It’s not as much of winning this or winning that. It’s more of leaving my legacy, leaving my stamp for my kids,” Stefanowicz said. “My goal is to make it to the top, to create that legacy and put my stamp on it and show them that anything can be done.”
Bunker doesn’t let his success define him.
“For me to be at my best, I need to mentally be at peace and just know that, no matter the results, it doesn’t define who I am as a Marine, (or) as a man,” Bunker said.
Whether it was getting overlooked by college scouts, never making states in high school or struggling to win at times, the Semper Fit Athletes of the Year have both had to persevere, each in his own way.
“A few years back, a decade ago, everybody had me written off,” Stefanowicz said. “It just goes to show, (if) you keep pushing, you keep chugging, you never ever give up and you have that discipline, it will truly pay its dividend back tenfold – that’s the example I’m trying to set.”