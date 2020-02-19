Lejeune High School senior Kyle Baldwin cleared 13 and a half feet to win silver in the pole vault at the NCHSAA’s 1A/2A indoor state championship meet in Winston-Salem, Feb. 15. Baldwin’s second-place finish gave the Lejeune boys eight of their 18 points, a total good enough for ninth in the team standings.
Karl Benson finished the 1,000-meter run in 2:39.48 for fourth place and five more team points. Benson also anchored home the 4x800-meter relay team of Niklas Cooper, Nicholas Presley and Tyler Shelton to a fourth place finish to round out the team scoring.
The LHS girls’ team competed at the indoor state meet for the first time ever. Pole vaulter Emalee Reynolds and the girls’ 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams had top 15 finishes.
The LHS boys’ track and field team will go for its sixth straight regional title this spring as the girls’ will look to make it back to the top after finishing second at the regional meet last year.
The spring track season officially begins on March 12 when Lejeune hosts conference opponents East Carteret, Croatan and Trask at 4 p.m.