The Jacksonville Onslow-Sports Commission’s Marine Chevy Beat the Bridge 10k/5k race scheduled for late September will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
Participants are still eligible to earn points for the 2020 JOSC Race Series. Those that complete the 10k receive 20 race points. The 5k runners will get 15 points.
In order to be verified, runners must email a photo to marisa@josc-nc.com showing proof of completion via a GPS app or watch. Participants are also encouraged to tag JOSC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JOSC.NC or @PLAYJOSC on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #playjosc and #racejosc proving completion.
Registration and the run must be completed by September 30. Runners will receive a medal and race series points. The race also counts towards the series standings, year-end gifts and rewards.
The cost is $15, and 20 percent of the event’s proceeds go to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. For additional information and registration, visit www.racejosc.com.