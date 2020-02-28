Family-friendly environment makes for a Saturday of fun for lifters and spectators
Active duty service members and veterans, along with civilians from the Jacksonville area, crowded the Stone Bay Fitness Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune as family and friends cheered on contestants maxing out for the Hard Corps Series Full Power Meet put on by Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River, Feb. 22.
The Full Power Meet was the first Hard Corps Series event of 2020. The competition consisted of one-rep maxes in squat, deadlift and bench press.
According to John Heger, fitness facilities manager for MCCS, the Hard Corps Series offers opportunities for lifters to get their feet wet, brush up on their skills and put their strength to the test against quality competition all in a supportive setting.
“This is a great entry-level competition,” Heger said. “It’s a family-friendly environment where you can bring the kids and spend the day.”
The competition was scored by using the Wilks formula, where the lifter’s body weight and the weight lifted factored into the overall score. Contestants were divided into three categories of novice, open and masters based on experience level.
A new Hard Corps Series event could replace the bodybuilding show this year, but has yet to be announced. To stay up to date on the Hard Corps Series events, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hardcorps or “like” the MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports & Fitness page on Facebook.
MCCS Lejeune-New River Hard Corps Series Full Power Meet Winners (Sat., Feb. 22, 2020):
Men
Novice: John Holland
Open: Joseph Salvato
Masters: Herman Canada
Women
Novice: Lauren Kovitch
Open: Nataisha Ramirez
Masters: Monica Nilson