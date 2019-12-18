Dixon High School boys’ basketball coach Bernie Poole isn’t sure of the last time the Bulldogs began a season 6-1, but after his team’s strong start to this season, he’d like to know.
The Dixon boys got their sixth win of the year against Swansboro at home, Dec. 13. After being down four at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 35-22 in the second half to come from behind and earn the non-conference win over a familiar Onslow County opponent, 58-48.
“That’s a character builder,” said Poole after the game. “When you get down and fight back like that, it shows what kind of character you have as a team and that you are never going to give up.”
With under five minutes left in the game, Swansboro (3-6) held a two-point lead until Dixon junior Max Bailey scored on three straight possessions, including a three-point play, to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead in the final three minutes. Dixon then went 10-10 from the free throw line to thwart any comeback attempt from the Pirates, who went cold late.
The victory was the Bulldogs’ third win in four days and their fifth win in a row since losing their opener by five points to Topsail on Nov. 21.
Dixon’s good start to the season is the result of all the hard work the players have put in throughout the offseason, said Poole.
“I’m really proud of my kids,” Poole said. “Dixon kids play hard.”
Bailey finished with a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds as Everett Lewis scored 16 points and Logan Hubbard had 15 for Dixon. Swansboro’s Gerren Jones scored 15 points as Joel Hunt added 10.
The Pirates visit East Duplin on Thursday. Dixon hosts Lejeune on Friday.
DHS 8 15 16 19 58
SHS 13 14 11 10 48
Scoring:
Dixon – Max Bailey 22, Everett Lewis 16, Logan Hubbard 15, Jake Costner 3, Matthew Marrotta 2
Swansboro – Gerren Jones 15, Joel Hunt 10, Isaiah Rodriguez 9, Ricky Hoodendorn 7, Isaiah Bromelle 3, Jack Laine 2, Tyler Lehmann 2