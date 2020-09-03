From small, unit-level scraps to boxing on the world stage, Marines from Camp Lejeune have reached great heights in boxing by putting their Marine mentality and tenacity in the ring.
When retired Master Sgt. Robert Michael, an All-Marine boxer in the 1980s and team coach from 2000 to 2008, thinks about Marine Corps boxing, he can’t help but get goosebumps.
“To come into the Marine Corps and have the opportunity to grow in that way, I get chills just thinking about it, because a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to step on the footprints to be a Marine.”
Michael’s journey to the All-Marine team began unknowingly at six years old when he met his first coach in a New Jersey gym. That man was Percy Price, a Camp Lejeune Marine who defeated Cassius Clay on his way to the 1960 Olympics.
“When it comes to boxing, it’s about a lot more than boxing itself,” Michael said. “There’s a lot that goes into it - the discipline and the mental aspects. You learn a lot about yourself and life by being a boxer.”
The history of Marine Corps boxing and the legends that have come through Camp Lejeune is unmatched by any other service branch or base, if you ask people who lived it.
Though the All-Marine Boxing Team ended its run in 2012, back in the 70s and 80s “boxing was like the world,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Michael Cline, a former All-Marine boxer and coach who first came to Camp Lejeune in 1975.
“Camp Lejeune has always been that home of the All-Marine Boxing Team,” Cline said. “When you thought about boxing, you thought about Camp Lejeune.”
Marine veteran Jamel Herring, the most recent Olympian and Marine to win a world title, came from Camp Lejeune, as did 1976 Olympic gold medalist Leon Spinks, world champ Mike Weaver, world heavyweight champion Ken Norton, who beat Muhammad Ali, 1992 Olympian Sergio Reyes and countless other fighters with notable accolades.
Early on, Marines got to prove themselves in unit-level fights known as smokers, or “a chance for you to blow off steam” and settle differences, according to Cline.
“People came out of the woodwork when a good fight was about to happen,” Cline said. “It was great entertainment, but it was Marines being Marines. It showed how tough we were.”
A new heyday of Marine boxing’s return to the limelight could soon be approaching.
“It’s going to happen because of the history and legacy of the Marine Corps Boxing Team as a whole,” Michael said. “Those who love this sport, those who love the Marine Corps, they cannot let this die, and they won’t. The tradition will always be there.”