Marine Corps 1st Lt. Tyler Watkins of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune participates in the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Tactical Athlete Championship at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Sept. 12. Marines from all over the Marine Corps competed to become the Ultimate Tactical Champion by testing their speed, agility, power, strength and endurance during the HITT Tactical Athlete Championship. Watkins placed third in the four-day competition.