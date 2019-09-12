Two Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Marines are set to compete in the 2019 World Wrestling Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 22.
Sgt. Raymond Bunker will represent the US and the Marine Corps in the 72 kg weight class of the Greco-Roman division as Sgt. John Stefanowicz will wrestle in the 82 kg Greco-Roman class. This is both Marines’ first time making the World Team.
Bunker punched his ticket to the World Championships at Final X: Lincoln in June when he defeated the Air Force’s Alex Mossing in two straight rounds to take the 72 kg Greco-Roman division title at the University of Nebraska.
Bunker has collected plenty of hardware this year, winning the U.S. Open, the Dave Shultz Memorial International tournament and the Armed Forces Championship. He took bronze in the Poland Open this August.
Stefanowicz earned his spot in the World Championships by knocking off U.S. Open champion Kendrick Sanders in the 82 kg Greco-Roman division at Final X: Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey in June. Stefanowicz won the World Team Trials Challenge in Raleigh, North Carolina in May. He also got bronze in Poland this August.
Joining Stefanowicz and Bunker in Kazakhstan are fellow Marines and United States National Team members 1st Lt. Jamel Johnson, Capt. Daniel Miller and Capt. Peyton Walsh. The three All-Marine wrestlers are serving as training partners alongside Team USA and will be alternates at the competition.
1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski, public affairs officer with the All-Marine Wrestling Team, also made the trip to the World Championships along with Jason Loukides, head coach of the All-Marine Wrestling Team.
The tournament begins with the Greco-Roman division on Sept. 14 at 1 a.m. EST. It can be streamed at www.trackwrestling.com. To see a detailed schedule visit www.unitedworldwrestling.org.