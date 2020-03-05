A win over Fort Bragg could propel a new-look Misfits team forward into sevens season as they hope to land several members on the All-Marine team this summer.
The last time the Camp Lejeune Misfits Rugby Football Club met the Army’s team from Fort Bragg, the fall match ended in a tie.
They’ll face off again in a rubber match on March 21 at the rugby pitch on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, where the Misfits are confident they can set the record straight.
“Since then we have gotten a lot better as a team in our offensive and defensive structure, cohesion and morale,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jim McGeady, who helped head up a recruiting campaign this year to attract new players to the team.
U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephen Maraist, coach of the Misfits, said the Fort Bragg match will be something to see.
“Lots of energy, lots of hard hitting guys (and) a lot of pride definitely (with) two armed services going at it,” Maraist said.
The Misfits’ season in the Division III league of USA Rugby’s Carolinas Geographic Union hasn’t been a walk in the park. They sit next to last in the standings, directly behind Fort Bragg, at 0-5 in league play dating back to the fall.
But things are trending in the right direction for the Misfits, who have seen an increase in numbers and some promising play in recent outings.
In February, the Misfits played a close match against the Charleston Outlaws, the league’s top team, coming up short 34-12, but Maraist liked what he saw.
“It’s coming together great,” Maraist said. “I am looking forward to moving into the sevens season, because I have a feeling we are going to have a good squad for sevens, which leads to (the) All-Marine (team) and building a Camp Lejeune foundational team to provide the most people for All-Marine.”
Though the Misfits’ 15s team hasn’t been as victorious as they’d like, a win over Fort Bragg, in what Maraist called the biggest match of the year in terms of pride, could be a catalyst.
The Misfits will be in Savannah, Georgia this weekend for a tournament with former Marines from The Old Breed Rugby Club. They’ll then travel to Greensboro for a league match against Triad on March 14 before the showdown with Bragg.
To keep up with the Misfits, search for Camp Lejeune Rugby on Facebook or Instagram.