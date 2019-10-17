The Camp Lejeune Misfits Rugby Football Club (RFC) of the Carolinas Rugby Union is winding down its fall season this month. The Misfits are winless through their first three matches, but the team is focused on improving and supporting each other first and foremost.
“We are in a rebuilding phase right now,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Stephen Maraist, the team’s coach. “We have a lot of new players, so we are trying to teach them the fundamentals of safe play, coming together and playing as a team.”
The Camp Lejeune Misfits, one of the longest standing rugby teams in the Marine Corps, opened up their fall slate of matches against Columbia Olde Grey RFC on Sept. 28 with a 35-0 loss. The Misfits’ offense saw a spark at Clayton RFC on Oct. 5 by scoring 35 points, but the defense allowed 66 points as the team dropped to 0-2.
Most recently, the Camp Lejeune team fell at home to Cape Fear by a score of 72-19 on Oct. 12.
Despite the losses, the Misfits are not getting down on themselves.
“(Our goal is) primarily to have fun,” Maraist said, who played on the All-Marine team in 2017. “It’s social rugby.”
According to Maraist, most of the Camp Lejeune Misfits are active-duty Marines. The remaining players on the Misfits roster are a mix of active-duty Navy personnel, military veterans and civilians local to the area.
A key factor in what makes rugby so rewarding for its players is the community bond felt among competitors, whether they are teammates or opponents.
“I say it’s the greatest sport on earth, because nowhere else will you play a brutal sport, and then after go have drinks and some food with the other team, come together as one and be friends,” Maraist said.
Though it hasn’t been an easy start to the season, Maraist is confident the team will turn things around.
“We have a lot of work to do, but in the spring season I believe we will be real competitors,” Maraist said.
The Misfits are seeking more players to join their team, regardless of experience level or military affiliation. Active-duty military personnel, veterans and civilians from the Jacksonville area are all eligible to join the team.
If you are interested in learning more about how to join the Misfits as a player, contact the team’s leadership at www.facebook.com/CampLejeuneRugby.