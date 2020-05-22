All-Marine basketball player Sgt. Jurmond Cattenhead was named Non-Commissioned Officer of 2019 for Marine Corps Installations East earlier this month. The former warehouse clerk at 2nd Supply Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is now a warehouse chief for the Provost Marshal’s Office on MCB Quantico.
When he got word he had won the honor, Cattenhead was surprised, but said the recognition is representative of the effort he’s put into his career as a Marine.
“I try to show that I am a well balanced person,” Cattenhead said. “The Marine Corps is all about potential, so you are versatile in a lot of things and they can put you in a lot of places. It’s about what you can do for the team.”
Cattenhead recognized 2019 was a “huge year” for him. He was the All-Marine basketball team’s third-leading scorer at the Armed Forces Championship and played well enough to be selected to the All-Armed Forces team. He then competed in the World Military Games last fall, helping Team USA win silver.
His experience as a high school, college and now military basketball player has taught him valuable lessons that have helped him to become a well respected and admired Marine..
“Basketball starts with leadership,” Cattenhead said. “It starts with routine, doing things over and over, and doing things you don’t want to do but have to do for the betterment of the team. If you don’t have that discipline, if you can’t communicate and aren’t willing to listen to get a mission done then you are going to fail.”
Cattenhead was named 2nd Marine Logistics Group NCO of the Quarter twice last year and received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his work.
He and other basketball players in the armed services are holding onto hope that the 2020 Armed Forces Championship will be able to go on later this year. It was originally scheduled to be held at Goettge Memorial Field House on MCB Camp Lejeune May 30 through June 5 before the COVID-19 pandemic put the plans on pause.