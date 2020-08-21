Title: Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach, Human Performance Center, School of Infantry-East
Hometown: Columbia City, Indiana
EDUCATION: B.S. in Movement and Sport Science; M.S. in Nutrition and Exercise Science
Certifications:
- National Strength and Conditioning (NSCA) Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist
- NSCA Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator
- USA Weightlifting Coach Level 2
Q: What are some goals of the Human Performance Center?
A: The purpose is to provide a multi-disciplinary approach to prevent injury, mitigate risk, evaluate, treat and rehabilitate injuries while providing education on the pillars of human performance to increase overall readiness. The ultimate goal is to continue to improve the resources available to the Marines and to truly provide the best for the best.
Q: What are some important factors in injury prevention?
A: It comes down to three things - recovery, movement awareness and having a foundation of strength and conditioning. Recovery is one of the most important tools. This includes sleep, time spent not training and techniques such as self-myofascial release [or massage] and proper warm-ups.
Oftentimes, Marines aren’t allotting enough time to overcome and adapt to the stress being applied. As for improving movement, if we are able to educate Marines on how to move in all planes of motion, across all foundations of movement, then they are going to be more prepared for movement in an unpredictable setting.
Q: Do you have a coaching specialty or certain approach?
A: My goal as a coach is to build trust with my athletes. Understanding how to motivate a Marine or recognizing what outside stressors could potentially be affecting their training load for the day, those are evaluated best when you’ve created an open line of communication with each individual athlete. That all comes back to the mutual trust, being honest and clearly communicating your purpose.
Q: What do you enjoy most about the work you do?
A: The best part of my job is coaching Marines. It’s fulfilling work, increasing sustainability for the Marine during their time of service, but also for life outside of the Marine Corps.
For more information on the Human Performance Center at SOI-East, find them on Facebook at “SOI-East Human Performance” and Instagram (@soieasthumanperformance).