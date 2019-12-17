Sport: Wrestling
School: Lejeune High
Position: Assistant coach
Quick facts:
• Won the North Carolina 1A state title at 152-pounds last season
• Went to Lejeune for two years
• Wrestled in Indiana prior to coming to Lejeune
• Has wrestled for about 12 years
Q&A
Q: WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO HELP COACH FOLLOWING GRADUATION?
A: I love wrestling, and I saw that they needed help. I just wanted to do what I could to help other people who also like wrestling, because that’s kind of my passion - helping other people out through the sport.
Q: WHAT’S THE BIGGEST OBSTACLE YOU HAD TO OVERCOME IN WRESTLING?
A: Myself and my own self-doubt. You get in your head in a lot of your matches. You’ll be looking at a guy who technically is the same weight as you, but it’s obvious he’s a little bigger than you, and you kind of doubt yourself. You have to put all of that aside. You have to remember that every match starts off zero-zero.
Q: DO YOU PLAN TO CONTINUE WRESTLING COMPETITIVELY?
A: I want to wrestle when I transfer to a university (from community college), but who knows. We’ll see.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE FOR YOUNG WRESTLERS?
A: Don’t give up. A lot of people wrestle one year and (say) ‘This is it for me’ or ‘This is too hard.’ Personally, I believe wrestling is one of the hardest sports, but the fact that you are doing it and other people aren’t shows how much stronger (you are) mentally and how much more heart you have.