The Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission announced last week its hall of fame induction ceremony has been postponed to Oct. 1 due to COVID-19. The event will still be held at the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville.
Longtime Lejeune High School teacher, coach and trainer Melba Roelofs is one of three inductees in this year’s class. Stephanie Rose, a former White Oak High School soccer star, and Kendric Burney, a former three-sport standout at Southwest Onslow will also be inducted.
The JOSC Hall of Fame was created in 2002 and is housed in the Commerce Center at 1099 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville. For more information and tickets to the induction ceremony, visit www.playjosc.com/halloffame or call the Sports Commission office at (910) 347-3141.