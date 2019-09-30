The Lejeune High School football team is still searching for their second win following a 44-0 loss at home against Croatan High School, Sept. 27.
The Lejeune offensive struggled to move the ball while Croatan’s running game was key against the Devil Pups’ defense. The Cougars had four players score touchdowns in the win as running back Colton Sullivan and quarterback Dustin Hayden each rushed for a pair.
Lejeune’s offense was first to take the field, but their drive ended in a blocked punt that was recovered by the Cougars at the Lejeune six. Hayden then found the end zone on Croatan’s first offensive play. An extra point from Aidan Kimbrell made it 7-0 after a minute and a half. The Lejeune defense made a stand on their next outing, holding the Cougars to a field goal from Kimbrell.
Things turned south fast for Lejeune as Croatan took over in the second quarter. Trailing just 10-0 at the end of the first, the Devil Pups gave up four touchdowns in the second quarter, putting them down 38-0 at halftime. A 56-yard touchdown run from Sullivan early in the third quarter sealed the deal for the Cougars who improved to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A).
Lejeune, who will travel to Dixon this Friday night, dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference with the loss. Dixon is 2-0 at home this season and is coming off a 49-28 loss at Southwest Onslow.
Scoring:
First Quarter
C – Dustin Hayden 6-yard run, Aidan Kimbrell PAT (7-0)
C – Kimbrell 17-yard field goal (10-0)
Second Quarter
C – Colton Sullivan 47-yard run, Kimbrell PAT (17-0)
C – Alex Barnes 25-yard run, Kimbrell PAT (24-0)
C – JJ Pritchett 26-yard run, Kimbrell PAT (31-0)
C – Hayden 3-yard run, Kimbrell PAT (38-0)
Third Quarter
C – Sullivan 56-yard run (44-0)
CHS 10 28 6 0 44
LHS 0 0 0 0 0