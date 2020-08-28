Dixon High School graduate Payton Jeffers and Richlands High School graduate Antonia Foreman, both dependents of retired Marines, received the Staff Sgt. Anthony Lee Goodwin Memorial Scholarship for Veteran’s Dependents from Rolling Thunder NC Chapter 5 this month.
Retired Marine Corps Capt. Joe Fore, president of NC Chapter 5, said the scholarship is about educating youth on the topic of prisoners of war and service members missing in action.
“Both (recipients) indicated that until the scholarship they didn’t really know about the issue and were surprised at how high the numbers were of POWs and MIAs that are missing since World War I,” Fore said. “Part of our mission in the Rolling Thunder is to educate the public about the POW/MIA issue.”
On the scholarship application, there is an essay portion where applicants are asked what they would do about the POW/MIA issue. Jeffers took time to talk to her history teachers and the school principal about allotting time during lessons about war towards the issue. She also proposed the school hold a candlelight vigil in memory of POWs and those MIA.
“There are so many people who were in the military whose cases weren’t solved; we don’t know what happened to them or something of that caliber,” Jeffers said. “The problem is they don’t really teach you it in school, so I wanted to bring light to the situation.”
Jeffers, a former three-sport athlete at Dixon, is attending Salem State University this fall where she will play softball. Foreman will be attending a school for fashion in New York City, according to Fore.
“It’s good when you can get the younger generation involved, that way they know and they don’t forget, because there are still a lot of Americans that haven’t come home yet,” Fore said.
In addition to raising awareness about the MIA/POW issue, Rolling Thunder NC Chapter 5 supports veterans in the area and other veteran organizations. The non-profit also organizes the Veterans Day Parade held each year in the City of Jacksonville.
