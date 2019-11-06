The Lejeune High School soccer team dominated the Pender Patriots during senior night, Oct. 30. Lejeune pulled ahead quickly, going into halftime with a score of 6-0. The game ended 8-0, with goals coming from Robbie Morgan, Peter Sullivan and Seth Smith.
Morgan, a sophomore, scored five of Lejeune’s goals, including both of Lejeune’s second half goals. Sullivan scored a pair of goals and assisted on three others as Smith scored once for Lejeune.
The Lejeune defense and goalkeeping was strong as communication was a key to Lejeune’s success. The midfield worked well together with the backs in order to move the ball up the field, and the offensive players took advantage of opportunities on breakaways, totaling 23 shots on goal.
The payoff to the Devil Pups’ aggressive play was a resounding victory and fitting sendoff for the two seniors.
Seniors Antonio Barrios and Tyler Johnson were recognized during halftime, along with the team’s three managers Lu Le, Kaitlyn Day and Savannah Gomez-Espinoza. They were each handed roses and a gift bag that included a signed picture of the team.
The shutout win over Pender wasn’t just a big win; the Devil Pups were hoping it could have been the one the team needed to make it into the 1A state playoffs. However, Lejeune just missed out on making the postseason. The team ended the season with three conference wins and an overall record of 5-15.
According to Lejeune coach Charles Teagarden, it was learning to play together as a team that made the difference in the match against Pender.
“Today was evident of the kind of soccer we can play,” Teagarden said after the match. “These boys are quite capable of playing good soccer.”