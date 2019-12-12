LHS cross country places seven on list
Over a dozen Lejeune High School student-athletes were named All-Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) performers following the fall sports season.
The LHS cross country teams had four boys earn all-conference in Tyler Shelton, Nicholas Presley, Niklas Cooper and Preston Berthold. Taylor Pound, Elizabeth Schwend and Lucy Pound made the list from the girls’ team.
The LHS football team had three players on the all-conference list. Sam Perdue, Ethan Skillings and Alex Suszko got the nod.
In soccer, Peter Sullivan was Lejeune’s only all-conference selection. The sophomore scored 12 goals and had seven assists in 20 matches this season.
Maddie Tibbett was selected all-conference for volleyball as Georgia Lee, the co-conference player of the year, made the list for tennis.