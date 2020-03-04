Lejeune High School baseball team looks to rebuild winning culture this spring
Lejeune High School’s first-year baseball coach George Markle has already let his team know what the goal is this season – to win at least six games following just one win a year ago, but fourth-year player Chris Quinones is a bit more optimistic.
“I believe we can win 10,” Quinones said. “There are a few teams out there that we should have beat last year, mainly because of errors and hitting, but we are a lot better this year.”
Quinones will play a big part in turning things around for the Devil Pups. The senior led the squad in batting average a year ago, hitting over .300, and will be a key cog in the Lejeune offense again this season.
Heading up the leadership roles with Quinones will be fellow returning seniors Ethan Skillings and Evan Romero. Also returning to the diamond from last year’s team are juniors Jonathan Wyble, Jacob Livesay and sophomores Tyler Shelton and Jeykston Jones.
Sophomore Alex Suszko and freshmen Andrew Welte and Charles Streno are expected to step up and contribute as the coaching staff solidifies player positions and tries to establish a new identity for the program.
“My message this year is to let go of the stigma of where you are, stop believing what everyone is saying and push,” Markle said. “Let go of the stigma, work hard, stop just being here doing motions and actually push yourself and you’ll succeed this year.”
Quinones seconded Markle’s notion of shedding the underdog mentality and embracing the challenge ahead.
“Don’t underestimate us,” Quinones said. “We do have power. We have strength, and we might be small, but we are going to win some games this year.”
Lejeune begins the season with back-to-back road games at Northside-Jacksonville on March 11 and at North Duplin on March 13 before hosting Croatan on March 17 and White Oak, March 19.
To view the season schedule, visit the athletics page via www.dodea.edu/LejeuneHS or find Lejeune High School at www.MaxPreps.com. Sports schedules are subject to change on short notice.