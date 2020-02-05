Dixon, Croatan and East Carteret make dual team state playoffs
The Dixon High School wrestling team outscored runner up Croatan by seven points to win the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) tournament title at Richlands High School, Feb. 1.
The Bulldogs had six individual champions, Logan Pugh, Dallas Senay, Keagan Bolman, Ethan Millis, Tyler Proffitt and Andrew Edens. Edens was named co-conference wrestler of the year along with Croatan’s Jacob Caldwell, champion of the 106-pound weight class. Croatan had three individual champions.
Southwest Onslow’s Ezekiel Jones and Jason Rodriguez won their weight classes for the Stallions, who placed third in the team standings.
Lejeune’s top finisher was Jacob Livesay, who went 1-2 in the 132-pound bracket for fourth place.
Richlands’ fifth-year coach Evan Rowntree recognized that even though the conference needs more wrestlers in certain weight classes, the competition across the league is still solid.
“We have a lot of potential when it comes to the state level matches, getting guys into states and getting placed,” Rowntree said. “I think there are a lot of good wrestlers from this conference that are going to go on to do well at the regional and state level.”
The dual team playoffs began on Feb. 4. East Carteret made the 1A bracket as Dixon and Croatan made the 2A draw. The state finals for the team duals are Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
The regional individual tournaments will begin Feb. 14. The individual state championships begin in Greensboro, Feb. 20.
OF NOTE: Croatan, the regular season conference champion, advanced to the third round of the dual team state playoffs and will have a shot to win the 2A East regional title on Thursday.
Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) Wrestling Tournament Results
(Feb. 1, Richlands High School):
Team Scores: Dixon 182.5, Croatan 175.5, Southwest Onslow 152, East Carteret 105, Richlands 75, Pender 42, Heide Trask 39, Lejeune 8
Individual Champions: Jacob Caldwell, Croatan (106); Logan Pugh, Dixon (113); Dallas Senay, Dixon (120); Keagan Bolman, Dixon (126); Rogan Heath, Heide Trask (132); Ethan Millis, Dixon (138); Drake Egan, Croatan (145); Ezekiel Jones, Southwest Onslow (152); Jason Rodriguez, Southwest Onslow (160); Tyler Proffitt, Dixon (170); Andrew Edens, Dixon (182); Ryan Lindsay, Croatan (195); Da’Jo Smith, Pender (220); Ezekiel Jayne, East Carteret (285)