ESPN held a SportsCenter Special titled “The Return of Sports” on June 15 to talk with league commissioners and pro athletes about the resumption of play as well as social change. Here’s a look at where the leagues stand on play resuming.
Host Mike Greenberg led off the program by talking with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who is not one hundred percent certain there will be a baseball season. Manfred said he was “not confident” there will be a season due to an impasse between the league and its players association.
The NHL has a return to play plan set to tentatively begin in August at two hub cities. The top four seeds in each conference will play a round robin series for seeding while the remaining 16 teams will play a best-of-five play in round prior to a traditional Stanley Cup playoff.
The MLS has a World Cup-style tournament planned for July 8 through August 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. The event will consist of three group stage matches prior to a 16-team single elimination tournament. The league plans to hold a regular season in its home markets this fall.
The National Women’s Soccer League will be the first team sports pro league to return in the U.S. with a Challenge Cup featuring all nine teams in a 25-game tournament held in Utah, June 27-July 26.
The NBA plans to host 22 teams at Walt Disney World beginning July 30. Eight regular season games will be played followed by a traditional 16-team playoff. Commissioner Adam Silver said the draft is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15 and he hopes a new regular season will begin in December.
The WNBA plans to hold a 22 game regular season followed by a playoff at the IMG Academy in Florida beginning July 24.
The NFL okayed the reopening of team facilities, May 19. The regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10.
Additionally, NASCAR resumed racing on May 17 and will allow a limited number of fans to attend the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, July 15.
The PGA Tour resumed play without fans at the Charles Schwab Challenge, June 11-14.