The final week of this season’s Football Pick ‘Ems features a marquee matchup in the SEC Championship between #4 Georgia and #2 LSU. Our pickers like the Tigers.
Our pickers also like #13 Oregon to get an upset against #5 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship and #6 Oklahoma over #7 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.
In a tossup matchup for the American Athletic Conference title, our pickers think #20 Cincinnati will get the job done at #17 Memphis.
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored by the pickers this week over the Patriots in New England as #1 Clinton is expected to punch their ticket to the 2A high school state championship.