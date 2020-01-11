All but one of our pickers are expecting #1 LSU to win their first national title since 2007 on Monday night.
All the pickers are predicting a high-scoring affair between the Bayou Bengals of LSU and the #3 Clemson Tigers.
Clemson is expected to have the better rushing attack and LSU the better passing game, according to our pickers.
It may be a tossup trying to determine which defense will force more turnovers in the big game, but who the Offensive Most Valuable Player will be is not. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner by a landslide, is a safe bet in most people's mind to win MVP honors as long as his team can come out on top against Clemson in New Orleans.
Agree or disagree with our pickers? We want to hear from you. Leave a comment stating what you think will happen in the College Football Playoff's National Championship.