Our pickers continue to play catch up with Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Martino in The Globe’s season long Football Pick ‘Ems. The pickers will try to narrow the gap with this week’s slate of games, beginning with our College Game of the Week, #11 Texas versus #6 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. Just one picker is taking the Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, a matchup that was first played in 1900.
#10 Penn State looks to be the favorite at #17 Iowa; however, this one could go either way. One picker is going with #7 Florida at #5 LSU in a heavyweight bout sure to be worth the price of admission. According to our pickers, #8 Wisconsin is a virtual lock at home against unranked Michigan State.
In our NFL Game of the Week, three pickers are confident that the Detroit Lions will steal a win from the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.
Our High School Game of the Week is a matchup football fans in our area have been waiting for all season. It’s the Cardinals of Jacksonville High traveling across town to visit the Monarchs of Northside High. Despite solid showings from the Monarchs all season long, our pickers think the Cardinals are just too strong to lose this rivalry game.