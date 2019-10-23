In this week's football pick 'ems, #2 LSU and #3 Ohio State are looking like virtual locks to win on their home turf as #8 Notre Dame is favored to win at Michigan this Saturday. Three of our five pickers are going with North Carolina over Duke.
In our NFL Game of the Week, three of our pickers like Kyle Allen and the Carolina Panthers to go on the road and give the 49ers their first loss of the season.
Our High School Game of the Week is Northside - Jacksonville at Havelock. The home team will have the edge in this one, according to our pickers.