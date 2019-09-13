The competition is tight between our pickers heading into Week 4 of our season-long football pick 'ems.
Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Martino has sole possession of first place with an overall record of 13-5, totaling 20 points. Sports writer Calvin Shomaker has 17 points following Week 3 as Pat Gruner, Danny Dowling and Yolando Mayo are all tied with 16 points.
The pickers like Iowa over Iowa State in this week's College Game of the Week. In our High School Game of the Week, the Jacksonville Cardinals are favored over Kinston.
Sunday's Saints at Rams matchup, our NFL Game of the Week, looks like a toss up in what will be a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game.
According to our pickers, North Carolina, N.C. State and the Naval Academy all have good shots at picking up a win this weekend.