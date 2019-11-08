This week's football pick 'ems features what is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the year. It's #1 LSU versus #2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Three of our five pickers think that home field advantage will be the difference maker.
Our pickers like #5 Penn State to go on the road and beat an undefeated #13 Minnesota team. #16 Wisconsin is predicted to have the edge over #18 Iowa as #20 Kansas State is favored by our pickers to take down Texas.
In our NFL Game of the Week, we expect the 49ers to stay undefeated with a win over Seattle at home on Monday Night Football.
In our High School Game of the Week, our pickers are confident that the Havelock Rams will handle the visiting Jacksonville Cardinals on the final Friday night of the regular season.