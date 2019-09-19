After four weeks of picks, Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Martino is still in the lead with 28 points and an 18-6 overall record.
Week 5's College Game of the Week is Notre Dame at Georgia. According to our pickers, Georgia should pick up the win at home. The pickers also like Utah to steal a road win at USC on Friday.
Wisconsin is a slight favorite among the pickers to beat Michigan as Auburn has an edge over Texas A&M.
In our NFL Game of the Week, all five pickers went with the Vikings over the Raiders.
In our High School Game of the Week, only one picked White Oak to get a road win at Dixon.