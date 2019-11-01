Week 11 of The Globe's Football Pick 'Ems features an SEC showdown between #8 Georgia and #6 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Three of our five pickers think the Gators will get the job done.
#23 Wake Forest looks like a virtual lock to beat N.C. State at home, according to our pickers. The pickers also like Virginia to take down North Carolina and Miami to beat Florida State.
In our NFL Game of the Week, the Vikings are expected to go on the road and beat the Chiefs on Sunday.
Dixon is favored by our pickers to win at home against Richlands on Friday night.