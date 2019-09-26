Following Week 5 of The Globe's season long football pick 'ems, 1st Lt. Andrew Martino maintains his stronghold on the first-place position with 35 points and a 22-8 record.
In our College Game of the Week for Week 6, all but one of our pickers like the Utes to get the win over visiting Washington State.
Our pickers love Memphis this week at home against the Naval Academy as well as California at home versus Arizona State.
According to our pickers, Washington has a slight edge at home over USC in a showdown between top 25 teams.
In our NFL Game of the Week, the Bears are favored on their home turf over the Vikings.
In our High School Game of the Week, three out of five pickers are going with 4-star UNC commit Ja'Qurious Conley and the Northside Monarchs to take down Southern Nash on Friday night.