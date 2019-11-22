Lt. Martino holds firm grip on first place
Four of our five pickers are going with the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes to win at home over #8 Penn State in a Big 10 showdown on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.
The pickers like Navy to upset #25 Southern Methodist and Virginia Tech to beat Pittsburgh in Blacksburg.
In a battle of two Texas schools, four pickers are betting on #14 Baylor at home against the Longhorns.
Our NFL Game of the Week between the 49ers and Packers on Sunday Night Football is a tossup, but according to our pickers, the 49ers will have the edge at home.
In high school playoffs action, our Game of the Week is #6 Northside – Jacksonville at #3 Eastern Alamance. Three pickers think Eastern Alamance will keep their perfect season alive on Friday night and advance to the third round.