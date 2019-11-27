Week 15’s College Game of the Week features a Big 10 matchup between #13 Wisconsin and #9 Minnesota. Four out of five pickers are going with the Golden Gophers on their home turf.
In an American Athletic Conference showdown, three pickers think #17 Memphis will get the win at home over #18 Cincinnati on Friday night.
In two of the biggest rivalry games in all of sports, our pickers like #2 Ohio State over #11 Michigan and #5 Alabama over #16 Auburn as both teams have their sights set on a national championship.
Our pickers expect Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to stay hot this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in our NFL Game of the Week.
Our High School Game of the Week features a third round class 3A playoff game between #3 Eastern Alamance and #2 Havelock. Three of our pickers think the Rams will get the win and advance to the state semifinal.