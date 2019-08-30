After an exciting first week of football in which the Lejeune High School Devil Pups won their first game since 2015, staff members from The Globe, along with guest picker Yolanda Mayo, have made their picks for Week #2 of The Globe's Football Pick 'ems.
The most popular pick this week is Oklahoma over Houston, followed by Auburn over Oregon and N.C. State over East Carolina.
According to our pickers, South Carolina is a slight favorite over North Carolina this week as the Bears are favored over the Packers in the NFL's opening game.
In high school action, Southwest Onslow versus Wallace-Rose Hill is looking like a toss up.
To follow our season-long pick 'ems, grab a weekly copy of The Globe or follow along at camplejeuneglobe.com/sports.