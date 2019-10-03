Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Martino holds a commanding lead after six weeks of The Globe's 2019 edition of Football Pick 'Ems.
This week's College Game of the Week is a tossup matchup between top-10 Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents, but our pickers like #7 Auburn to go on the road and get a win in Tallahassee to stay in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Expect a good fight from the #10 Gators, though.
In our other college games of the week, our pickers are taking #13 Oregon at home over California, #14 Iowa on the road at #19 Michigan and #4 Ohio State at home against #25 Michigan State.
In our NFL Game of the Week, three out of five pickers are taking Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at home versus the Green Bay Packers.
Clinton (3-1) visits Northside (2-3) this Friday in our High School Game of the Week. Despite their losing record, the Monarchs of Northside have gone toe-to-toe with two of the state's best programs, New Hanover and Wallace-Rose Hill, and are a good team.
They will be tested again this week, though.
Clinton, who was ranked among North Carolina's top 8 teams in 2A by Deana King of NCPreps.com last week, is likely to be one of the East Region's top seeds come playoff time.
On Friday night, anything can happen, but our pickers think Clinton has a slight edge over 3A Northside.