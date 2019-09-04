Heading into Week 3 of The Globe's season long Football Pick 'Ems, 1st Lt. Andrew Martino is in the lead with a 9-2 record. Sports writer Calvin Shomaker and managing editor Pat Gruner share 7-4 records.
Digital marketing specialist Daniel Dowling and MCCS Deputy Operations Officer Yolanda Mayo, who joined the fun following Week 1, had a solid showing in Week 2 by going a combined 7-3.
Three of our five pickers are picking LSU over Texas in Week 3's College Game of the Week in a battle of top-10 teams.
The NFL Game of the Week is Sunday night's showdown between the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only one picker is going with the Steelers.
In our High School Game of the Week, Swansboro (2-0) is favored to get the win over the Wildcats of Richlands (1-1).